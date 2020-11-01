Menu

Canada

Suspect in custody after 2 killed, 5 injured in Quebec City stabbings: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Five victims have been transported to a local hospital, according to officials, but there is no word on their condition.
Five victims have been transported to a local hospital, according to officials, but there is no word on their condition. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Police in Quebec City have arrested a suspect after a man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon left two people dead and five injured on Saturday night. 

Authorities say the stabbings happened near the national assembly and that the suspect was arrested just before 1 a.m. They say a man in his mid-20s has been arrested in connection with the attacks and taken to hospital.

Five victims have been transported to a local hospital, according to officials, but there is no word on their condition.

Spokesperson Etienne Doyonsaid said the attacks were “serious.”

Police are asking residents in the area to stay indoors.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call 911.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

— With a file from John Copsey and Alessia Maratta

© 2020 The Canadian Press
