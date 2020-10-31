Menu

Canada

End of Daylight Saving Time a chance to catch up on sleep: experts

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2020 7:27 am
Click to play video 'Tips on how to prepare for daylight savings time change' Tips on how to prepare for daylight savings time change
WATCH: Tips on how to prepare for daylight savings time change

Most Canadians will get an extra hour of sleep tonight as daylight time comes to an end and clocks turn back an hour.

And while some bemoan the loss of evening sunshine, experts say the end of daylight time may feel more welcome this year due to the upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click to play video 'Helping kids adjust through the end of Daylight Saving Time' Helping kids adjust through the end of Daylight Saving Time
Helping kids adjust through the end of Daylight Saving Time

University of Toronto psychology professor Steve Joordens reckons an extra hour of rest can’t hurt as Canadians brace for a winter of contagion-fuelled discontent.

But Wendy Hall, a professor emeritus at the University of British Columbia’s school of nursing, says the “fall back” to standard time will only exacerbate sleep disruptions linked to the COVID-19 crisis.

Read more: Coronavirus pandemic could ease adjustment of Daylight Saving Time, experts say

Yukon moved to permanent daylight time in March, and lawmakers in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario are considering measures to do away with the twice-yearly time change.

The time change takes effect tomorrow morning at 2 a.m.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
