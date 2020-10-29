Menu

Crime

Police charge 2 after 7 puppies stolen from Oshawa apartment

By Staff The Canadian Press
Durham police said two people were arrested after seven puppies were stolen from an Oshawa apartment.
Durham police said two people were arrested after seven puppies were stolen from an Oshawa apartment. Durham police/handouts

OSHAWA, Ont. — Durham Region police say two people are facing charges after allegedly stealing seven puppies from an apartment in Oshawa, Ont.

Officers say a woman reported a break-in at her apartment on Sept. 18.

She alleged seven bull mastiff puppies, who were just two-and-a-half-weeks old at the time, were stolen from the home.

Trending Stories

Police say officers went on to search a home, where they found three puppies.

Police say they think the other four were sold.

The accused — both in their 20s — were arrested nearby, and have been charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeDurham Policedurham crimeDurham puppies StolenOshawa puppies stolen
