Police charge 2 after 7 puppies stolen from Oshawa apartment

OSHAWA, Ont. — Durham Region police say two people are facing charges after allegedly stealing seven puppies from an apartment in Oshawa, Ont.

Officers say a woman reported a break-in at her apartment on Sept. 18.

She alleged seven bull mastiff puppies, who were just two-and-a-half-weeks old at the time, were stolen from the home.

Police say officers went on to search a home, where they found three puppies.

Police say they think the other four were sold.

The accused — both in their 20s — were arrested nearby, and have been charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

