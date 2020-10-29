U.S. election results: Live, real-time election results as America votes

Will Donald Trump be re-elected President of the United States? Will Joe Biden win in the all-important swing states? Global News will have live, real-time results in the 2020 U.S. election as polls close across the country.

U.S. election results will start pouring in when polls in several states (including Florida) close at 7 p.m. ET. More polls will close each hour with the majority closing between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET.

The map above will update in real-time as each poll reports its votes. Global News will also have live coverage of the 2020 U.S. election on our website from 7:00 pm ET to 3:00 am, as well as on the Global TV App available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and the Global News YouTube channel.

What about results in swing states?

Polls in the traditional swing states close at various times – Florida (7 p.m. ET), Pennsylvania (8 p.m.), Ohio (7:30 p.m.), Michigan (8 p.m.), North Carolina (7:30 p.m.), Arizona (9 p.m.), Wisconsin (9 p.m.), and Iowa (10 p.m.). – but with mail-in voting, results are expected to be slower than other years (LINK TO STORY).

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. election results: Who won in Congress? The Senate?

Not only will the map above let you peruse state-by-state results for the presidential election, but it will also allow you see live, real-time results for the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, State Governor elections and local ballot initiatives.