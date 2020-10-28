BC Wildfire forecasting smoke from upcoming plans to burn wood piles near Naramata

Send this page to someone via email

Smoke will be visible in parts of the South Okanagan starting next week, the BC Wildfire said on Wednesday as it announced plans to burn about 70 piles of wood.

The burning will take place near the Arawana Forest Service Road, about five kilometres east of Naramata.

BC Wildfire said smoke from the burning piles may be visible in nearby Naramata and Penticton plus Summerland.

The burning is slated to start on Monday, Nov. 2, and should end by April 1.

“The exact timing of the burns will depend on weather, site and venting conditions, and on snowfall,” said BC Wildfire, adding that burning dead wood or brush helps reduce forest-fire fuels from the local landscape.

“The burns will proceed only if conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation.”

BC Wildfire said staff will prepare, control and monitor the fires at all times.

