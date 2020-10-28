London police announce charges against woman arrested in stabbing investigation

A day after London police said a woman had been arrested in connection with a stabbing on Dundas Street between Maitland and Adelaide streets, police have announced charges in the case.
Police say a 48-year-old woman is charged with aggravated assault and uttering threats of death or bodily harm.
Police add that the victim suffered “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries” and a knife has been recovered.
At around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, police say a man who “was familiar with the occupants” of the apartment building he lived in, noticed a stranger inside and asked her to leave.
Police say the two became involved in an argument and the man was stabbed by the woman, who then fled.
A 911 call was placed and paramedics transported the man to hospital. A suspect description was provided to police and officers arrested a 48-year-old woman roughly 15 minutes after the stabbing.
