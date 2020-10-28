Menu

Crime

London police announce charges against woman arrested in stabbing investigation

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted October 28, 2020 11:48 am
FILE.
FILE. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

A day after London police said a woman had been arrested in connection with a stabbing on Dundas Street between Maitland and Adelaide streets, police have announced charges in the case.

Police say a 48-year-old woman is charged with aggravated assault and uttering threats of death or bodily harm.

Read more: Woman arrested in connection to London, Ont., stabbing: police

Police add that the victim suffered “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries” and a knife has been recovered.

At around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, police say a man who “was familiar with the occupants” of the apartment building he lived in, noticed a stranger inside and asked her to leave.

Police say the two became involved in an argument and the man was stabbed by the woman, who then fled.

Story continues below advertisement

A 911 call was placed and paramedics transported the man to hospital. A suspect description was provided to police and officers arrested a 48-year-old woman roughly 15 minutes after the stabbing.

