911 may not be working for Bell MTS customers, Winnipeg police warn

Winnipeg police are warning that 911 may not be working for Bell MTS customers.

In a release on Wednesday, police said “Bell MTS cellular customers may have challenges if trying to reach 911” due to cellular network issues.

Due to cellular network issues, please be advised that some @Bell_MTS cellular customers may have challenges if trying to reach 911. In this event please use a landline or other cellular network provider. We will provide an update when it becomes available. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) October 28, 2020

Bell MTS spokesperson Andrew Parkinson confirmed in an email to Global News that some Bell MTS wireless customers “may be experiencing intermittent service issues.” He said the issues “could potentially affect” all Bell MTS wireless customers, meaning 911 services may be affected outside Winnipeg as well.

“Our team is investigating and working to resolve as soon as possible,” Parkinson said.

Some Bell MTS wireless customers may be experiencing intermittent service issues. Our team is investigating and working to resolve as soon as possible. ^Teddy — Bell MTS Support (@Bell_MTSHelps) October 28, 2020

In the meantime, Winnipeg police advise using a landline or different cellular network providers in the event of an emergency.

Police say they will provide an update when it becomes available.

