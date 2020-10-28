911 may not be working for Bell MTS customers, Winnipeg police warn

Winnipeg police are warning that 911 may not be working for Bell MTS customers.
In a release on Wednesday, police said “Bell MTS cellular customers may have challenges if trying to reach 911” due to cellular network issues.
Bell MTS spokesperson Andrew Parkinson confirmed in an email to Global News that some Bell MTS wireless customers “may be experiencing intermittent service issues.” He said the issues “could potentially affect” all Bell MTS wireless customers, meaning 911 services may be affected outside Winnipeg as well.
“Our team is investigating and working to resolve as soon as possible,” Parkinson said.
In the meantime, Winnipeg police advise using a landline or different cellular network providers in the event of an emergency.
Police say they will provide an update when it becomes available.
