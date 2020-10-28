Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

911 may not be working for Bell MTS customers, Winnipeg police warn

By Shane Gibson Global News
Winnipeg police said 911 services may be out for Bell MTS customers Wednesday.
Winnipeg police said 911 services may be out for Bell MTS customers Wednesday. File photo

Winnipeg police are warning that 911 may not be working for Bell MTS customers.

In a release on Wednesday, police said “Bell MTS cellular customers may have challenges if trying to reach 911” due to cellular network issues.

Story continues below advertisement

Bell MTS spokesperson Andrew Parkinson confirmed in an email to Global News that some Bell MTS wireless customers “may be experiencing intermittent service issues.” He said the issues “could potentially affect” all Bell MTS wireless customers, meaning 911 services may be affected outside Winnipeg as well.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man charged after dozens of fake 911 calls lead to big hit to city coffers, say Winnipeg police

“Our team is investigating and working to resolve as soon as possible,” Parkinson said.

In the meantime, Winnipeg police advise using a landline or different cellular network providers in the event of an emergency.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they will provide an update when it becomes available.

Click to play video 'Did You Know? Winnipeg helped pioneer 911 service' Did You Know? Winnipeg helped pioneer 911 service
Did You Know? Winnipeg helped pioneer 911 service
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg Police Service911Bell MTSWinnipeg 9/11911 bell mtswinnipeg 911 service bell mts
Flyers
More weekly flyers