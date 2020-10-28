Menu

Canada

Resident, staff member test positive for COVID-19 at Amherstview long-term care home

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 28, 2020 9:59 am
An outbreak has been delcared at Helen Henderson Care Home in Amherstview after a staff member and a resident tested positive for COVID-19. Google Maps

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at an Amherstview long-term care home.

In a Facebook post published Tuesday night, Helen Henderson Care Centre said it had implemented full outbreak protocols after a resident and a staff member had contracted the disease.

According to the long-term care home, the resident tested positive for COVID-19, while the staff member tested negative but KFL&A Public Health said the individual was actually positive for the virus. Both are asymptomatic and self-isolating, the Facebook post said.

KFL&A Public Health confirmed with Global News Wednesday that a staff member and resident at the home had contracted the virus.

“This is a very serious, but not unanticipated, turn-of-events. Helen Henderson Care Centre staff are prepared,” the long-term care home said in its Facebook post.

Visitation and outings are postponed for the time being. Essential visitors are limited to one person per resident.

The long-term care home said it has been in touch with family members to keep them updated and offer them support.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 OutbreakOutbreakKFLA Public HealthAmherstviewKFL&Along term care outbreakkingston outbreakoutbreak long term care
