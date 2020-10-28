Menu

Crime

Toronto van attack suspect to appear in court as it prepares for murder trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2020 6:12 am
Click to play video 'Alek Minassian admits to planning, carrying out van attack' Alek Minassian admits to planning, carrying out van attack
WATCH ABOVE (March 5, 2020): The man who killed 10 people when he drove a van down Yonge street admits to planning and carrying the attack. Caryn Lieberman reports.

TORONTO — The man who killed 10 people when he drove a van down a busy Toronto sidewalk is set to appear in court today.

Alek Minassian faces 10 charges of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in connection with the incident on April 23, 2018.

Lawyers and the judge are finalizing details on the trial that is scheduled to begin on Nov. 9 and will likely be held by videoconference due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Toronto van attack suspect makes brief appearance as court grapples with logistics of murder trial

A recent decision by the Superior Court of Ontario’s chief justice limits the number of people in a physical courtroom to 10 due to the pandemic.

Trending Stories

In early March, Minassian admitted in court to planning and carrying out the attack.

The judge has said the case will turn on Minassian’s state of mind at the time of the attack, not whether he did it.

Click to play video 'What insight do we get from Alek Minassian’s police interrogation?' What insight do we get from Alek Minassian’s police interrogation?
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Toronto Van AttackAlek MinassianYonge Street Van AttackAlek Minassian TrialToronto van attack suspectAlek Minassian Murder Trial
