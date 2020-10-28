Toronto van attack suspect to appear in court as it prepares for murder trial

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — The man who killed 10 people when he drove a van down a busy Toronto sidewalk is set to appear in court today.

Alek Minassian faces 10 charges of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in connection with the incident on April 23, 2018.

Lawyers and the judge are finalizing details on the trial that is scheduled to begin on Nov. 9 and will likely be held by videoconference due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A recent decision by the Superior Court of Ontario’s chief justice limits the number of people in a physical courtroom to 10 due to the pandemic.

In early March, Minassian admitted in court to planning and carrying out the attack.

The judge has said the case will turn on Minassian’s state of mind at the time of the attack, not whether he did it.