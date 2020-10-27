Menu

One person in critical condition after Winnipeg firefighters respond to Langside Street blaze

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Posted October 27, 2020 8:57 pm
WFPS crews arrived to a blaze on Langside Street early Tuesday evening.
WFPS crews arrived to a blaze on Langside Street early Tuesday evening.

One person is in hospital after a fire at a two-and-a-half storey house in the 0-100 block of Langside Street Tuesday evening.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to the call at 4:08 p.m. and arrived to find smoke coming from the house.

Crews launched an offensive attack and the fire was declared under control at 4:42 p.m.

WFPS crews responded to a blaze on Langside Street early Tuesday evening. / GLOBAL NEWS
WFPS crews responded to a blaze on Langside Street early Tuesday evening. / GLOBAL NEWS.

Reports indicated the possibility of people trapped inside the house and a search located one individual. They were extracted from the home and treated on-scene by paramedics before being transported to hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are available.

