STM still investigating widespread outage sparked by ransomware attack

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) says it is still investigation the origin of the ransomware attack that knocked down its network on Oct. 19.

In a statement released Tuesday, the public transit agency said the cybersecurity investigation is still underway and its IT teams are still working to restore the network.

Around 1,000 of the STM’s 1,600 servers were affected by the outage. The agency says 50 per cent of the affected servers have been restored.

The STM says no ransom demand was made.

