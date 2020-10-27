Menu

News

STM still investigating widespread outage sparked by ransomware attack

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Around 1,000 of the STM's 1,600 servers were affected by the outage. The agency says 50 per cent of the affected servers have been restored.
Around 1,000 of the STM's 1,600 servers were affected by the outage. The agency says 50 per cent of the affected servers have been restored. Benson Cook / Global News

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) says it is still investigation the origin of the ransomware attack that knocked down its network on Oct. 19.

In a statement released Tuesday, the public transit agency said the cybersecurity investigation is still underway and its IT teams are still working to restore the network.

READ MORE: Computer virus knocks STM’s website offline

Around 1,000 of the STM’s 1,600 servers were affected by the outage. The agency says 50 per cent of the affected servers have been restored.

The STM says no ransom demand was made.

