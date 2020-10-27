Menu

Blacktail bucks freed in Victoria after getting tangled in fish net

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Click to play video 'Victoria police help two entangled deer' Victoria police help two entangled deer
Victoria police teamed up with the B.C. Conservation Service to rescue two bucks entangled in a fishing net and a large piece of driftwood in Fairfield on Sunday.

Victoria police and B.C. conservation officers teamed up for a daring deer rescue over the weekend.

Police were called to the Fairfield neighbourhood Sunday morning for a report of two deer in distress.

Click to play video 'Video shows deer being rescued from barbwire fence' Video shows deer being rescued from barbwire fence
Video shows deer being rescued from barbwire fence

Officers found two blacktail bucks entangled in a fishing net and dragging a large piece of driftwood.

A conservation officer arrived and officers sedated the deer.

Read more: Injured deer rescued from Okanagan’s Skaha Lake

Police said officers had to remind bystanders to stand back and make room for the officers and animals.

Read more: ‘Leave it alone:’ Conservation officer charges Vernon man for carrying fawn

The deer were eventually freed from the net and released back into the wild.

