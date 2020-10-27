Blacktail bucks freed in Victoria after getting tangled in fish net

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Victoria police and B.C. conservation officers teamed up for a daring deer rescue over the weekend.

Police were called to the Fairfield neighbourhood Sunday morning for a report of two deer in distress.

1:30 Video shows deer being rescued from barbwire fence Video shows deer being rescued from barbwire fence

Officers found two blacktail bucks entangled in a fishing net and dragging a large piece of driftwood.

Story continues below advertisement

A conservation officer arrived and officers sedated the deer.

Police said officers had to remind bystanders to stand back and make room for the officers and animals.

The deer were eventually freed from the net and released back into the wild.