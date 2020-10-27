Menu

Canada

Sipekne’katik First Nation fishery secures buyer for its lobster

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 27, 2020 10:35 am
A crate of lobsters sits on the sidewalk as Cheryl Maloney, a member of the Sipekne'katik First Nation, sells lobster outside the legislature in Halifax on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
A crate of lobsters sits on the sidewalk as Cheryl Maloney, a member of the Sipekne'katik First Nation, sells lobster outside the legislature in Halifax on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Andrew Vaughan

The Sipekne’katik First Nation commercial fishery has secured a buyer for its DFO-licensed lobster, Chief Michael Sack said on Tuesday.

“We are so grateful to the hundreds of people who have reached out to us from across the country and even some from the US who offered to purchase our lobster,” Sack said in a press release.

Read more: Federal fisheries committee talks First Nations law, moderate livelihood, systemic racism

“Restaurant owners, chefs, seafood brokers and Canadians far and wide have approached us with sincere and creative proposals and more importantly with their support which has meant so much to my community, this is the Canada we know.”

Sack announced earlier on Tuesday that the buyer does not wish to be disclosed publicly, “as many buyers and commercial fishery suppliers have experienced intimidation and harassment at the prospect of doing business with Sipekne’katik.”

Click to play video 'New Brunswick First Nations offer support for N.S. moderate livelihood fishers' New Brunswick First Nations offer support for N.S. moderate livelihood fishers
New Brunswick First Nations offer support for N.S. moderate livelihood fishers

“This has been an extremely difficult time for my people and given recent events we can not disclose who the buyer is to ensure the safety of our fishermen and the buyer,” Sack said.

Sack and the Sipekne’katik executive said they are moving forward with the implementation of Mi’kmaw treaty fishing rights to support a moderate livelihood following their discussions with Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan and Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett throughout the weekend.



