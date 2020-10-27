Sipekne’katik First Nation fishery secures buyer for its lobster

Send this page to someone via email

The Sipekne’katik First Nation commercial fishery has secured a buyer for its DFO-licensed lobster, Chief Michael Sack said on Tuesday.

“We are so grateful to the hundreds of people who have reached out to us from across the country and even some from the US who offered to purchase our lobster,” Sack said in a press release.

“Restaurant owners, chefs, seafood brokers and Canadians far and wide have approached us with sincere and creative proposals and more importantly with their support which has meant so much to my community, this is the Canada we know.”

Sack announced earlier on Tuesday that the buyer does not wish to be disclosed publicly, “as many buyers and commercial fishery suppliers have experienced intimidation and harassment at the prospect of doing business with Sipekne’katik.”

“This has been an extremely difficult time for my people and given recent events we can not disclose who the buyer is to ensure the safety of our fishermen and the buyer,” Sack said.

Sack and the Sipekne’katik executive said they are moving forward with the implementation of Mi’kmaw treaty fishing rights to support a moderate livelihood following their discussions with Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan and Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett throughout the weekend.