Crime

Halifax schools locked down after shooting in Dartmouth Tuesday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Halifax Regional Police respond to a weapons call at the area of Leaman Drive on Oct. 27, 2020.
Halifax Regional Police respond to a weapons call at the area of Leaman Drive on Oct. 27, 2020. Reynold Gregor/Global News

Three Halifax schools were placed in lockdown or hold and secure Tuesday morning as police investigated a shooting in Dartmouth on Tuesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say at approximately 8:45 a.m., officers responded to shots fire on Leaman Drive in Dartmouth.

It’s believed a man shot at a parked vehicle and then fled the area.

Read more: Weapons, robbery, break-in charges laid after home invasion in Halifax

As part of their response, police deployed their emergency response team to the area and locked down nearby streets to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

The nearby John MacNeil Elementary was placed in lockdown and police say the shuttering of the surrounding streets was, in part, due to the proximity of the incident to the school.

Trending Stories
John Martin Junior High and the Bedford and Forsyth Education Centre were placed in a hold and secure as a precautionary measure

All students and staff are safe the Halifax Regional Centre for Education said.

Click to play video 'Halifax police investigate sixth homicide of the year' Halifax police investigate sixth homicide of the year
Halifax police investigate sixth homicide of the year

Halifax police say the area has now reopened but that officers remain in the area as they investigate.

At this time no injuries have been reported and it is believed the shooting is not a random act.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

