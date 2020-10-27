Halifax schools locked down after shooting in Dartmouth Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Three Halifax schools were placed in lockdown or hold and secure Tuesday morning as police investigated a shooting in Dartmouth on Tuesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say at approximately 8:45 a.m., officers responded to shots fire on Leaman Drive in Dartmouth.

It’s believed a man shot at a parked vehicle and then fled the area.

As part of their response, police deployed their emergency response team to the area and locked down nearby streets to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

The nearby John MacNeil Elementary was placed in lockdown and police say the shuttering of the surrounding streets was, in part, due to the proximity of the incident to the school.

John Martin Junior High and the Bedford and Forsyth Education Centre were placed in a hold and secure as a precautionary measure

All students and staff are safe the Halifax Regional Centre for Education said.

Halifax police say the area has now reopened but that officers remain in the area as they investigate.

At this time no injuries have been reported and it is believed the shooting is not a random act.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or to contact Crime Stoppers.