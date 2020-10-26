BC Lions owner David Braley dead at 79

Send this page to someone via email

BC Lions owner and chairman David Braley has died at 79.

In a statement, the CFL club said Braley “passed away peacefully” at his home in Burlington, Ont.

“We share this news with the heaviest of hearts. David has been a proud and fiercely loyal owner of our team, a champion of the Canadian Football League, and a leader for whom his love of our game and our country went hand in hand and spanned decades,” said BC Lions Football Club president Rick LeLacheur.

“We share our deepest condolences with his family, friends and admirers.”

Braley, a Hamilton businessman, previously owned the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts franchises.

More to come…

