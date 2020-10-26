Menu

Sports

BC Lions owner David Braley dead at 79

By Simon Little Global News
David Braley, the owner of the B.C. Lions Football Club, speaks during a press conference introducing the program of events for the 102nd Grey Cup Festival in Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, September 17, 2014.
David Braley, the owner of the B.C. Lions Football Club, speaks during a press conference introducing the program of events for the 102nd Grey Cup Festival in Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, September 17, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jimmy Jeong

BC Lions owner and chairman David Braley has died at 79.

In a statement, the CFL club said Braley “passed away peacefully” at his home in Burlington, Ont.

“We share this news with the heaviest of hearts. David has been a proud and fiercely loyal owner of our team, a champion of the Canadian Football League, and a leader for whom his love of our game and our country went hand in hand and spanned decades,” said BC Lions Football Club president Rick LeLacheur.

Trending Stories

“We share our deepest condolences with his family, friends and admirers.”

Braley, a Hamilton businessman, previously owned the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts franchises.

More to come…

Back in the den, BC Lions return to training facility
