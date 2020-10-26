Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Mi’kmaq fishers intend to fight federal charges alleging illegal lobster catch

By Michael Tutton The Canadian Press
Click to play video ''
LIVE STREAM: Fisheries Committee meets to discuss Mi’Kmaq Treaty Fishing Rights to Support a Moderate Livelihood Indigenous and non-indigenous fishermen to testify.

HALIFAX – A fisherman from a Mi’kmaq community in Cape Breton says he intends to plead not guilty to charges of illegal fishing after his lobster traps were seized last year by federal fisheries officers in southwestern Nova Scotia.

Ashton Bernard, 30, of Eskasoni First Nation, says he will rely on the 1999 Supreme Court of Canada decision in the Donald Marshall Jr. case.

Read more: Ottawa appoints special mediator in N.S. Indigenous lobster fisheries dispute

The Supreme Court ruled that East Coast Indigenous communities have the right to fish for a moderate livelihood, citing peace treaties signed by the Crown in the 1760s.

However, a subsequent clarification of the court’s decision also affirmed Ottawa’s right to regulate the fishery to ensure conservation of the resource.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Lobster wholesaler in Digby County says company would purchase lobster from Indigenous fishers' Lobster wholesaler in Digby County says company would purchase lobster from Indigenous fishers
Lobster wholesaler in Digby County says company would purchase lobster from Indigenous fishers

Bernard’s case is proceeding amid tensions over the launching on Sept. 17 of a livelihood fishery by the Sipekne’katik First Nation, on the 21st anniversary of the Marshall decision.

Since the Sipekne’katik fishery began, federal fisheries minister Bernadette Jordan has confirmed she is committed to respecting the Mi’kmaq treaty right to pursue a moderate livelihood.

Read more: N.S. Mi’kmaq won’t deplete lobster stock, says expert

© 2020 The Canadian Press
HalifaxSupreme Court Of CanadaCape BretonMi'kmaqlobsterindigenous rightsSipekne'katik First NationTreaty RightsBernadette Jordanlobster fisheryNova Scotia lobsterModerate Livelihoodlobster disputeEskasoni First NationMi'kmaq fisheryModerate Livelihood FisheryNS Lobster Disputedonald marshall jrModerate FisheryDonald Marshall
Flyers
More weekly flyers