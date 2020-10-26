Oshawa man charged with impaired driving in Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An Oshawa, Ont., man faces an impaired driving charge following a traffic stop in Lindsay on Sunday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 3:25 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle travelling on Kent Street West.

Police say the officer determined the driver was impaired and placed him under arrest.

Cody Thorne, 29, of Oshawa, was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs and failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 7, 2021, police said Monday.

2:09 Ontario offers plea deals to impaired drivers amid court backlog Ontario offers plea deals to impaired drivers amid court backlog

Advertisement