Crime

Oshawa man charged with impaired driving in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 26, 2020 1:58 pm
An Oshawa man was charged with impaired driving in Lindsay on Sunday.
The Canadian Press

An Oshawa, Ont., man faces an impaired driving charge following a traffic stop in Lindsay on Sunday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 3:25 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle travelling on Kent Street West.

Police say the officer determined the driver was impaired and placed him under arrest.

Cody Thorne, 29, of Oshawa, was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs and failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 7, 2021, police said Monday.

