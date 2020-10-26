Peterborough novice driver charged with impaired driving on Highway 7: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough novice driver faces impaired driving charges following a traffic complaint on Highway 7 on Sunday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers around 11 p.m. responded to a complaint about a possible impaired driver on the highway in Asphodel-Norwood Township, east of Peterborough.

Police say officers located the vehicle and determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Shaylee Anderson Goheen, 23, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs, operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80 and being a novice driver with a blood-alcohol concentration above zero.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 8.

Story continues below advertisement

2:09 Ontario offers plea deals to impaired drivers amid court backlog Ontario offers plea deals to impaired drivers amid court backlog