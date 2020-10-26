Menu

Crime

Peterborough novice driver charged with impaired driving on Highway 7: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 26, 2020 10:12 am
Peterborough County OPP have charged a novice driver with impaired driving.
Peterborough County OPP have charged a novice driver with impaired driving.

A Peterborough novice driver faces impaired driving charges following a traffic complaint on Highway 7 on Sunday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers around 11 p.m. responded to a complaint about a possible impaired driver on the highway in Asphodel-Norwood Township, east of Peterborough.

Read more: Ontario government won’t pursue criminal charges for some impaired drivers due to COVID-19 court backlog

Police say officers located the vehicle and determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Shaylee Anderson Goheen, 23, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs, operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80 and being a novice driver with a blood-alcohol concentration above zero.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 8.

Click to play video 'Ontario offers plea deals to impaired drivers amid court backlog' Ontario offers plea deals to impaired drivers amid court backlog
Ontario offers plea deals to impaired drivers amid court backlog
