Stabbing in Montreal’s Villeray neighbourhood sends man to hospital

Montreal police are investigating after a stabbing in the Villeray neighbourhood early Monday morning.

A 23-year-old man was injured and taken to hospital, but police say his life is not in danger.

The victim is not co-operating with investigators. Police say they believe an altercation took place between two people.

Police say the incident occurred around 4 a.m. on Des Écores Street near Tillemont Street.

No arrests have been made.

