Canada

Stabbing in Montreal’s Villeray neighbourhood sends man to hospital

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 26, 2020 8:53 am
Montreal police say the victim is not co-operating with investigators.
Montreal police say the victim is not co-operating with investigators. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Montreal police are investigating after a stabbing in the Villeray neighbourhood early Monday morning.

A 23-year-old man was injured and taken to hospital, but police say his life is not in danger.

Read more: Montreal to increase police patrols following uptick in gun violence

The victim is not co-operating with investigators. Police say they believe an altercation took place between two people.

Trending Stories

Police say the incident occurred around 4 a.m. on Des Écores Street near Tillemont Street.

No arrests have been made.

