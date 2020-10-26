Stabbing in Montreal’s Villeray neighbourhood sends man to hospital

Montreal police are investigating after a stabbing in the Villeray neighbourhood early Monday morning.
A 23-year-old man was injured and taken to hospital, but police say his life is not in danger.
The victim is not co-operating with investigators. Police say they believe an altercation took place between two people.
Trending Stories
Police say the incident occurred around 4 a.m. on Des Écores Street near Tillemont Street.
No arrests have been made.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments