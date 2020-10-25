Menu

Ceasefire to take place in Nagorno-Karabakh region, U.S. announces

By Staff Reuters
Click to play video 'Armenia-Azerbaijan: What’s behind the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh?' Armenia-Azerbaijan: What’s behind the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh?
WATCH ABOVE: What's behind the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh?

WASHINGTON — A humanitarian ceasefire will take effect Monday morning in the fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the mountainous enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, a joint statement from the U.S. State Department and the two governments said on Sunday.

Read more: Armenian MP says conflict with Azerbaijan could become a ‘global catastrophe.’ Here’s why

In a separate statement, the OSCE Minsk Group, formed to mediate the conflict and led by France, Russia and the United States, said its co-chairs and foreign ministers would meet again on October 29 to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

