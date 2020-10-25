Menu

Education

Three coronavirus cases identified at three separate London District Catholic schools

By Kelly Wang Global News
Saint Andre Bessette Catholic Secondary School.
Saint Andre Bessette Catholic Secondary School. Google Maps

The London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) says positive cases of the novel coronavirus have been identified by the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) at three local schools.

The school board says Saint Andre Bessette Catholic Secondary School, St. Kateri Catholic Elementary School and Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School each have a case of COVID-19.

All three schools will remain open and school buses will continue to operate, the LDCSB said.

Read more: Coronavirus outbreak declared at Sir Arthur Currie Public School after 2nd positive case

They say parents, guardians and staff at all three schools have been notified while the MLHU works to track down close contacts.

This marks at least the 11th, 12th and 13th COVID-19 cases to be reported at local schools in London and Middlesex.

The latest COVID-19 case to be reported at a school in the region was on Oct. 16 at Banting Secondary School.

