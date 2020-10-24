Menu

Crime

Robber wearing blue surgical mask flees Saskatoon pharmacy with narcotics, say police

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted October 24, 2020 6:24 pm
Saskatoon police continue to investigate a Saturday robbery at a pharmacy.
The Saskatoon Police Service is looking for a suspect after a pharmacy was robbed in the Lawson Heights neighbourhood on Saturday.

Read more: Saskatchewan’s first supervised consumption site opens as overdose deaths spike

Police responded to the 100 block of Lenore Drive at around 11 a.m. after it was reported that a man entered the store and demanded drugs, police say.

According to officials, the man fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of narcotics.

Read more: Unanswered distress calls: Overdose response requires political will, community members say

Police describe the suspect as being in his 30s, with dark hair. He was wearing dark-rimmed glasses, dark clothing and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at (306) 975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

Click to play video 'Average cost for Saskatoon paramedics to attend life-saving overdose call is between $700-800' Average cost for Saskatoon paramedics to attend life-saving overdose call is between $700-800
Average cost for Saskatoon paramedics to attend life-saving overdose call is between $700-800
