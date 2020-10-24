Robber wearing blue surgical mask flees Saskatoon pharmacy with narcotics, say police

The Saskatoon Police Service is looking for a suspect after a pharmacy was robbed in the Lawson Heights neighbourhood on Saturday.
Police responded to the 100 block of Lenore Drive at around 11 a.m. after it was reported that a man entered the store and demanded drugs, police say.
According to officials, the man fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of narcotics.
Police describe the suspect as being in his 30s, with dark hair. He was wearing dark-rimmed glasses, dark clothing and a blue surgical mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at (306) 975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.
