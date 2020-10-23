Johnathon Crane wanted for violent assault of woman in west Edmonton: police

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police have issued arrest warrants for a man accused in a violent incident at a west Edmonton home on Oct. 20.

It was reported to police that a man allegedly hit a 21-year-old woman in the head with a broom and punched her several times before fleeing the scene Tuesday evening.

Johnathon Crane, 21, is wanted on warrants for assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, extortion and two counts of breaching his conditions. Crane has a history of domestic violence and is known to carry weapons, police said.

Crane was last seen near 96 Avenue and 174 Street on Wednesday morning. At that time, he was wearing white Adidas sandals, a red jacket and was carrying a beige gym bag with black stripes.

He is described as an Indigenous man with brown hair and eyes. Police said he is five feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 260 pounds.

He is known to frequent the downtown area around 106 Avenue and 96 Street, as well in Mill Woods near 82 Street and Mill Woods Road. He is also known to frequent the Maskwascis area in central Alberta, police said.

Anyone with any information about Crane’s whereabouts is asked to contact the EPS or anonymously via Crime Stoppers.