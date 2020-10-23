Menu

Kingston city council approves $2.3-million purchase of vacant retirement home

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted October 23, 2020 11:12 am
Kingston city council approved spending close to $2.3 million to purchase Fairfield Manor West retirement home on Wednesday.
The city of Kingston is buying a former retirement home in order to create more affordable housing.

Council voted Wednesday night to approve spending $2,290,000 to purchase the former Fairfield Manor West Retirement Home on Ridley Drive.

Council has earmarked $1,130,000 from the Social Services Relief Fund and $1,160,000 from the Social Housing Reserve Fund to cover the cost.

However, Kingston City Council will also apply to get federal funding to replenish the city’s social relief funds if the application is successful.

The home has been vacant since 2018.

