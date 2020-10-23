New Catholic school to be built in Amherstview, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Amherstview will be getting a new Catholic school.

The Ontario government is providing $12.1 million to the Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board to build a new Our lady of Mount Carmel Catholic School.

The new building will be on the same site as an ageing and smaller school of the same name.

The new school will be able to accommodate 449 pupils and will also contain three new child care rooms which will allow day care for 49 children.

According to a media release, the rebuild is part of the province’s 2020-21 capital priorities program to build better and more modern learning spaces. The government adds that the program will provide funding for approximately 900 new licensed child care spaces in school buildings across the province.

