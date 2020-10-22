Menu

Comments

Politics

Coronavirus: Canada’s top election official seeks COVID-19 rule changes for general elections

By David Akin Global News
Posted October 22, 2020 12:05 pm
Canada's Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perreault testifies Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at a House of Commons committee. Perreault asked legislators to change federal law for an election in a time of pandemic.
Canada's Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perreault testifies Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at a House of Commons committee. Perreault asked legislators to change federal law for an election in a time of pandemic. Global News

Canada’s top election official is asking the federal government to tweak elections laws so that Canadians could safely go to the polls in a time of pandemic and so that votes could be safely and securely cast using alternatives methods.

Stephane Perreault, the country’s chief electoral officer, told a House of Commons committee Thursday that he wants Parliament to change the voting day for a general election from one 12-hour period on a Monday to two eight-hour periods of voting on a Saturday and Sunday.

Perreault also seeks legislative authority to provide “tailored” election services for voters who are residents of long-term care facilities and for the flexibility to adjust election procedures as he sees fit to respond to an emergency.

Finally, he wants Parliament to approve his request that mail-in ballots would still be counted if they were received after election day so long as the ballots were post-marked before election day.

He also said that he would expect millions of Canadians to vote by mail in a general election held in a time of pandemic and, while he has no concerns about the safety or security of mail-in ballots, he conceded that the results of such an election may not be known for a few days.

In response to a query from Conservative MP Todd Doherty, Perreault said that, had the government fallen on a confidence vote this week, he was confident Elections Canada would have “delivered” a safe, secure election, though he conceded it would have been an operational challenge.

… More to come

CoronavirusFederal ElectionPandemiccanada electionElections CanadaElectionscovid-19 electioncoronavirus electionGeneral ElectionsCOVID-19 Elections
