Comments

Health

Coronavirus: Employee at Jo Anne’s Place Health Foods on Lansdowne in Peterborough tests positive

By Greg Davis Global News
Jo Anne's Place Health Foods says an employee at its Lansdowne St. location has tested positive for COVID-19.
A Peterborough health food store has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Jo Anne’s Place Health Foods blog, an employee at its location on 1260 Lansdowne St. learned Wednesday evening that they tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result on Thursday, the storefront at the Lansdowne location is closed and will be “professionally cleaned and sanitized” on Thursday, the company stated on Facebook.

All employees have been contacted and those who have been in contact with the employee will quarantine as a precaution.

“(Peterborough) Public Health has stated that they do not have any concerns for the general public who have been shopping at the store, as this employee has not worked at, or visited our store since Thursday October 15th,” the company stated.

Other Jo Anne’s Place locations on Water Street in Peterborough and a site in Lindsay remain open.

Also on Thursday a McDonald’s on Chemong Road in Peterborough is closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
