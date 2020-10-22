Section of downtown Lindsay evacuated due to broken gas line: police

Send this page to someone via email

Some area homes and businesses in downtown Lindsay have been evacuated due to a broken gas line on Thursday morning.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, Lindsay Street is closed between Kent and Russell streets.

The cause of the incident was not provided.

“Some area homes and businesses have been evacuated,” police stated in a tweet issued at 10:45 a.m.

People are advised to avoid the area.

— More to come.

