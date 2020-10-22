COVID-19 cases confirmed at Lambeth Public School

Send this page to someone via email

The Thames Valley District School Board has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at Lambeth Public School in London.

The TVDSB said all staff, parents, and guardians at the school have been contacted.

The Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) is currently investigating the case, identifying the individual’s close contacts, and directly following up with those people to provide specific testing advice.

“If you are not contacted by the health unit, your child is not considered to be at risk,” said Thames Valley education director Mark Fisher.

“The Health Unit will only contact those staff and students who have been identified as close contacts. Close contacts are also being advised to stay home from school and quarantine for a period of 14 days.”

Due to privacy concerns, the MLHU and TVDSB do not confirm details such as whether the case involves a student or staff member.

Fisher said that Lambeth Public School remains a safe place to attend school and that the school will remain open and buses will continue to operate.

All confirmed active cases at TVDSB are tracked on its website, and a total list of all school-related cases in Ontario is tracked on its website.