COVID-19 case confirmed at St. Francis School in Prince Albert

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division (PACSD) says a case of COVID-19 was detected in an individual at St. Francis School.

The school division says it was notified of the positive case by the Saskatchewan Health Authority on Tuesday evening.

“Communication has been shared with the specific classroom/cohort, as well as the school community,” said the school division in a press release.

School resumed normally on Wednesday, with students attending class in-person.

To protect the privacy of the individual, further details will not be provided, said PACSD.

Anyone considered a close contact of the individual will be contacted by public health.

