Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

COVID-19 case confirmed at St. Francis School in Prince Albert

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted October 21, 2020 6:16 pm
Click to play video 'Kids & COVID-19' Kids & COVID-19
WATCH: How are kids are coping with COVID-19, and why may they not be taking it seriously? Global’s Laura Casella speaks to Dr Mitch Shulman.

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division (PACSD) says a case of COVID-19 was detected in an individual at St. Francis School.

The school division says it was notified of the positive case by the Saskatchewan Health Authority on Tuesday evening.

Read more: Coronavirus: List of Saskatchewan school exposures and outbreaks

“Communication has been shared with the specific classroom/cohort, as well as the school community,” said the school division in a press release.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

School resumed normally on Wednesday, with students attending class in-person.

Trending Stories

Read more: Outbreaks and potential COVID-19 exposures in Saskatchewan for the past 2 weeks

Story continues below advertisement

To protect the privacy of the individual, further details will not be provided, said PACSD.

Anyone considered a close contact of the individual will be contacted by public health.

Click to play video 'Group testing key to early coronavirus detection in Sask. schools, biochemist says' Group testing key to early coronavirus detection in Sask. schools, biochemist says
Group testing key to early coronavirus detection in Sask. schools, biochemist says

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesSaskatchewan CoronavirusPrince Albertsaskatchewan covid-19Coronavirus Updatesprince albert newsPrince Albert Catholic School Divisioncoronavirus sask schoolscovid-19 sask schools
Flyers
More weekly flyers