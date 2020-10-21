Menu

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Coronavirus: 4 new cases reported for Peterborough and area

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 21, 2020 5:00 pm
coronavirus test
Peterborough Public reports four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, one of the largest single day incidents. Getty Images

In one of the largest single-day updates, Peterborough Public Health reports four new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

The new cases jumps the health unit’s overall total to 141 cases with eight active cases in its jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Read more: COVID-19: Peterborough testing moving indoors at Northcrest Arena; Remembrance Day going virtual

Of the 141 cases, 131 are resolved. There have also been two deaths related to COVID-19, both occurring in April.

Since the pandemic, more than 33,200 people have been tested for the virus.

Peterborough’s drive-thru testing site at East Gate Memorial Park ends on Friday. Testing will resume Monday indoors at Northcrest Arena.

Online booking appointments must be made for a test.

Earlier Wednesday, the health unit outlined some safety recommendations if parents and children decide to celebrate Halloween on Oct. 31.

