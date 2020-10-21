Coronavirus: 4 new cases reported for Peterborough and area

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

In one of the largest single-day updates, Peterborough Public Health reports four new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

The new cases jumps the health unit’s overall total to 141 cases with eight active cases in its jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Of the 141 cases, 131 are resolved. There have also been two deaths related to COVID-19, both occurring in April.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Since the pandemic, more than 33,200 people have been tested for the virus.

Peterborough’s drive-thru testing site at East Gate Memorial Park ends on Friday. Testing will resume Monday indoors at Northcrest Arena.

Story continues below advertisement

Online booking appointments must be made for a test.

Earlier Wednesday, the health unit outlined some safety recommendations if parents and children decide to celebrate Halloween on Oct. 31.