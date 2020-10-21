Career caravan offers Canadian military veterans opportunity to learn skills in software, cyber security

Send this page to someone via email

A career fair in Toronto is offering the more than 7,000 military veterans, who leave the Canadian Forces every year, the opportunity to learn new skills in software and cyber security.

The “Coding for Veterans Career Caravan” is making its first stop in Toronto on Wednesday with the mission to help those working in the military go from “deployment to employment.”

According to a press release, the goal of the caravan is to provide veterans the ability to harness the skills they already have and “train them for second careers as software and cyber-security professionals at salaries immediately approaching $100,000 annually.”

The release goes on to say that there will be over 182,000 openings in the field of software and cyber-security over the next couple of years.

What is being offered is an eight-month online course in partnership with the University of Ottawa. Upon completion, the graduates ill be “job-ready” and certified.

The caravan said it will be COVID-19 compliant, as the coronavirus pandemic is currently hitting Toronto hard in its second wave.

Other tour dates for the caravan includes a stop on Thursday at the CFB Borden Military Family Resource Centre and in North Bay on Friday.

“We are providing the military veterans with the tools required for a career in IT,” said CFV Executive Director Pat Shaw. “We have tech companies, defence contractors, and government agencies interested in filling their talent requirements with graduates from our program, while at the same time, our program provides military veterans with a solid career in which to gain stable, long-term employment.”

