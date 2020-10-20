Woman, 43, critically injured in head-on crash on Highway 28 north of Gibbons

Send this page to someone via email

A serious head-on collision between a semi and a car on a highway northeast of Edmonton sent a woman to hospital with critical injuries Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP said the crash happened shortly after 1 p.m., about 10 kilometres north of Gibbons, on Highway 28 by Township Road 572.

Police believe the semi truck travelling south on Highway 28 and a northbound car collided in the southbound lane.

A collision about 10 kilometres north of Gibbons, on Highway 28 and Township Road 572, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Courtesy: Arthur C. Green, River Radio

Alberta Health Services said a woman in critical condition was treated by EMS at the scene in Sturgeon County.

STARS Air Ambulance airlifted the 43-year-old woman to the University of Alberta hospital in Edmonton, adding she remained in life-threatening condition at the time of transport.

AHS said the woman was alone in her vehicle. RCMP said the man driving the semi truck was not injured.

A photo sent to Global News showed a semi in the ditch beside the highway.

STAR 3 (Edmonton) has been dispatched for a Scene Call Emergency in the Gibbons, AB area. — STARS air ambulance (@STARSambulance) October 20, 2020

Traffic was rerouted until around 3:30 p.m., when RCMP said the scene had been cleared and the road was open again.

RCMP said the crash remains under investigation.

The crash scene is about 35 kilometres north of Edmonton.

