Trudeau’s press secretary hit with charge from ethics commissioner

One of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau‘s press secretaries has been charged by the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner.
In a public notice issued on Tuesday, the commissioner’s officer said Alex Wellstead had received a penalty of $250 for “failing to disclose a material charge related to assets within 30 days after the charge.”
According to the Ethics Commissioner’s website, some examples of material changes that must be reported include becoming a trustee or a beneficiary of a trust, acquiring any asset valued at $10,000 or more or opening any type of investment account, including a joint account or receiving assets by way of gift or inheritance.
Under the Conflict of Interest Act, ministers and parliamentary secretaries must also report changes in marital status or common-law relationships.
If a change is not reported within the 30 days allotted, the commissioner may impose a penalty up to $500.
According to the notice, Wellstead’s penalty has been paid.
