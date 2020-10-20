Trudeau’s press secretary hit with charge from ethics commissioner

Send this page to someone via email

One of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau‘s press secretaries has been charged by the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, the commissioner’s officer said Alex Wellstead had received a penalty of $250 for “failing to disclose a material charge related to assets within 30 days after the charge.”

Alex Wellstead, a press secretary at Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau’s Office, has received a #penalty of $250 from the #EthicsCommissioner for failing to disclose a material change related to assets within 30 days after the change. (https://t.co/q5XkyHHLXH) #CdnPoli pic.twitter.com/Uo82jkGkYG — Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner (@EthicsCanada) October 20, 2020

According to the Ethics Commissioner’s website, some examples of material changes that must be reported include becoming a trustee or a beneficiary of a trust, acquiring any asset valued at $10,000 or more or opening any type of investment account, including a joint account or receiving assets by way of gift or inheritance.

Under the Conflict of Interest Act, ministers and parliamentary secretaries must also report changes in marital status or common-law relationships.

If a change is not reported within the 30 days allotted, the commissioner may impose a penalty up to $500.

According to the notice, Wellstead’s penalty has been paid.

