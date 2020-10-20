New Brunswick teacher completes triathlon for former student battling cancer

Send this page to someone via email

Most people have known at least one teacher who goes above and beyond to help a student.

For Alaura Gallagher of Moncton, it’s her former digital art instructor Mike Roy at MacKenzie College.

Gallagher is diagnosed with stage four breast cancer, and Roy, a seasoned tri-athlete, wanted to help his former student by organizing a triathlon fundraiser.

Gallagher says she couldn’t believe his kindeness.

“It is really amazing, honestly. It is shocking — I never expected it to happen”, says Gallagher.

The 26-year-old is also a mother of two, and she says cancer has been a challenge for her family.

“I try to be positive for them and try to fight through it,” Gallagher says of her children.

To support her, Roy said he set out on a solo triathlon on Thanksgiving weekend to raise funds for his former student.

He swam two kilometres, biked for 90 kilometres and ran for 21 kilometeres, he said.

“It certainly pales in comparison to what her and her family have to go through on a daily basis”, said Roy.

Roy said he is now calling on other athletes and families across the country to help Gallagher whose cancer has spread and is currently going through chemotherapy treatments and is struggling to pay for her medications.

“I always believe that you do what you can to help people”, said Roy, who also lanched a Go Fund Me Page for Gallgher called Tri For Alaura.

He said it’s the least he can do to help a former student.

“It’s really touching”, said Gallagher who said she always knew Roy was a special teacher.

“He is obviously one of the best teachers I have ever had.”