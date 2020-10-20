Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Politics

A timeline of Nova Scotia’s lobster conflict between Mi’kmaq and commercial fishers

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2020 3:36 pm
Supporters of the Sipekne’katik First Nation lobster fishery gather in Saulnierville, N.S., on Sept. 20, 2020.
Supporters of the Sipekne’katik First Nation lobster fishery gather in Saulnierville, N.S., on Sept. 20, 2020. Alexa MacLean/Global News

Here’s a timeline of major events in the conflict between Mi’kmaq and non-Indigenous commercial fishers in southwest Nova Scotia.

Read more: Mobs are attacking Indigenous fisheries in Nova Scotia. Here’s what’s going on

Sept. 17: Sipekne’katik First Nation launches a self-regulated lobster fishery outside the federally regulated commercial fishing season. The Mi’kmaq are asserting their treaty right that they say allows them to fish when and where they want.

Sept. 18: Two people are arrested on assault charges following confrontations between Mi’kmaq and non-Indigenous fishers on the wharf of the self-regulated fishery in Weymouth, N.S.

Sept. 20: A group of non-Indigenous fishers remove traps set by the Sipekne’katik First Nation in St. Marys Bay, arguing the Mi’kmaq fishery is threatening lobster stocks.

Sept. 22: Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan and Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett affirm the Mi’kmaq have a constitutionally protected treaty right to fish in pursuit of a moderate livelihood. Jordan had previously said commercial fisheries cannot exist outside the federally regulated season.

Oct. 14: A lobster pound in New Edinburgh, N.S. is ransacked while rocks are thrown and a vehicle is set on fire at another pound in Middle West Pubnico, N.S. RCMP say a total of about 200 people are present at both incidents.

Oct. 16: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calls on local police to ensure the safety of people involved in the self-regulated fishery.

Oct. 17: A lobster pound in Middle West Pubnico holding the catch of Mi’kmaq fishers is destroyed by fire.

Oct. 19: Four cabinet ministers and the N.D.P. request an emergency debate in the House of Commons regarding the conflict between non-Indigenous and Mi’kmaq fishers.

Read more: Halifax restaurants take lobster off the menu in solidarity with Mi’kmaq fishers

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
HalifaxMi'kmaqlobsterindigenous rightsSipekne'katik First NationTreaty Rightslobster fisheryNova Scotia lobsterMi'kmaq fisherylobster disputeNS Lobster Dispute
