Toronto psychologist charged with possessing child pornography

A Toronto psychologist who has in practice for more than 30 years has been charged with accessing and possessing child pornography.

Global News has learned the Toronto Police Service‘s child exploitation section executed two search warrants on Sept. 30, 2020, including one at Dr. Michael Allan’s office in the area of Bayview Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East.

Investigators alleged that the 71-year-old doctor accessed and possessed child sexual abuse material and are asking anyone with information on Allan to contact them.

According to Allan’s website, he has done over 3,000 psychological assessments with schools in the Peel District School Board, mental health centres, career and vocational companies, and in his private practice.

The College of Psychologists of Ontario suspended Allan’s certificate of registration pending the outcome of these criminal charges.

On its website, it said Allan is not authorized to provide psychological services in Ontario.

“On Oct. 15, 2020, the inquiries, complaints and reports committee made an interim order directing the registrar to suspend Dr. Allan’s certificate of registration effective immediately,” the website said.

The College also quoted some of Allan’s conditions of his release on bail, including that he not be in the company of anyone under the age of 18 either online or in person unless in the direct company of his surety, not to possess any device capable of accessing the internet or social media, and not to counsel any persons 18 years old or younger.

Allan appeared in court on Sept. 30, 2020.

