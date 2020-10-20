Menu

Traffic

Trent Hills teenager identified as victim in fatal crash north of Campbellford: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 20, 2020 10:03 am
A Trent Hills, Ont., teenager died following a crash on County Road 50 just north of Campbellford on Monday afternoon.
A Trent Hills, Ont., teenager died following a crash on County Road 50 just north of Campbellford on Monday afternoon.

A Trent Hills, Ont., teenager has been identified as the victim of Monday’s crash just north of Campbellford.

According to Northumberland OPP, just before 1 p.m., an SUV travelling northbound on County Road 50 just north of Meier Street failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and went into a ditch where it struck a culvert.

OPP say the passenger in the SUV has died of injuries sustained in the collision.

On Tuesday, the victim was identified as Chloe Wellman, 16, of Trent Hills.

Police say a 17-year-old driver from New Brunswick was taken by paramedics to hospital but later transported to a trauma centre in Toronto with serious injuries.

County Road 50 was closed for several hours between Church Street and 10th Line West, as police investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

 

