Trent Hills teenager identified as victim in fatal crash north of Campbellford: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Trent Hills, Ont., teenager has been identified as the victim of Monday’s crash just north of Campbellford.

According to Northumberland OPP, just before 1 p.m., an SUV travelling northbound on County Road 50 just north of Meier Street failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and went into a ditch where it struck a culvert.

OPP say the passenger in the SUV has died of injuries sustained in the collision.

On Tuesday, the victim was identified as Chloe Wellman, 16, of Trent Hills.

Police say a 17-year-old driver from New Brunswick was taken by paramedics to hospital but later transported to a trauma centre in Toronto with serious injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

County Road 50 was closed for several hours between Church Street and 10th Line West, as police investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.