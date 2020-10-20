Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

World

Man convicted of killing Swedish journalist on submarine caught after prison escape

By Staff Reuters
Posted October 20, 2020 8:02 am
Peter Madsen (up) tries to escape prison in Albertslund, Denmark, 20 October 2020.
Peter Madsen (up) tries to escape prison in Albertslund, Denmark, 20 October 2020. EPA/Nils Meilvang DENMARK OUT

Peter Madsen, who was convicted of killing Swedish journalist Kim Wall in a self-built submarine in 2017, was caught by Danish authorities on Tuesday after he briefly escaped from prison, police told Reuters.

Danish police earlier said on Twitter they had arrested a man just outside the capital Copenhagen, after he had fled prison.

Read more: Man convicted of killing Swedish journalist on submarine starts appeal for shorter prison sentence

Footage released by tabloid Ekstra Bladet showed a man resembling Peter Madsen sitting up against a fence surrounded by police forces at a distance.

Madsen was sentenced to life in prison in 2018 for murdering, sexually mutilating and dismembering Wall aboard the submarine in Copenhagen harbor.

Police later said the operation, taking place less than a kilometer from the prison where Madsen is serving his sentence, was over and that the man under arrest had been taken away.

Click to play video 'Danish inventor admits dismembering Kim Wall' Danish inventor admits dismembering Kim Wall
Danish inventor admits dismembering Kim Wall
© 2020 Reuters
