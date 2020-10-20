Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

World

Armed men storm Congo prison, freeing over 900 inmates in coordinated attack

By Staff Reuters
Posted October 20, 2020 3:03 am
FILE: A jail cell.
FILE: A jail cell. ASIF HASSAN/AFP/Getty Images

Armed men freed around 900 prisoners from a jail in Beni, east Democratic Republic of Congo, in a coordinated attack in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the town’s mayor said, blaming an Islamist militant group operating in the area.

Only 100 out of more than 1,000 inmates remained following the simultaneous assault on the Kangbayi central prison and on the military camp defending it, said Modeste Bakwanamaha.

Read more: 11 dead, over 900 prisoners escape in Congo prison attack

“Unfortunately, the attackers, who came in large numbers, managed to break the door with electrical equipment,” Bakwanamaha told Reuters by telephone. “We believe that it was the ADF who did this.”

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan armed group active in east Congo since the 1990s, has killed more than 1,000 civilians since the start of 2019, according to U.N. figures, despite repeated military campaigns aimed at destroying it.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

(Reporting by Stanis Bujakera and Erikas Mwisi Kambale; Writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Andrew Heavens)

