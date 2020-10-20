Menu

Consumer

Calgary-based Swimco goes bankrupt after 45 years in beachwear business

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted October 20, 2020 12:20 am
Swimco has declared bankruptcy. Getty Images

Swimco has declared bankruptcy and closed all store locations “until further notice,” according to a recent announcement on its website.

“Thank you for all the support and memories you gave us during this adventure,” the company said.

The Canadian swimwear retailer — which started with mail-in orders in 1975 and opened its first store in Calgary in 1982 — closed all shops on Oct. 10. Swimco went bankrupt after it was “unable to make a viable proposal” to restructure the business.

Swimco’s online store remains open, with all sales final and no gift cards accepted.

Read more: Swimco to cut five stores, downsize headquarters under Bankruptcy Act creditor proposal

Deloitte Restructuring Inc. was appointed as a trustee to manage the bankruptcy.

Swimco closed stores earlier this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and had reopened 17 stores by the end of June, according to The Canadian Press.

