World

Armenia, Azerbaijan each report violations of 2nd cease fire

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 18, 2020 7:16 am
Click to play video 'Armenia-Azerbaijan: What’s behind the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh?' Armenia-Azerbaijan: What’s behind the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh?
WATCH: What's behind the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh?

Despite a second attempt at a cease-fire, Armenia and Azerbaijan traded accusations Sunday of violating the new truce in their destructive conflict over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The latest truce, which was announced Saturday and took force at midnight, was the second attempt to establish a cease-fire since heavy fighting there broke out on Sept. 27. The fighting has killed hundreds and marks the biggest escalation of a decades-old conflict over the region in more than a quarter-century.

Read more: Azerbaijan, Armenia announce new ceasefire attempt

Armenian military officials on Sunday reported shelling and missile strikes by Azerbaijani forces carried out in the conflict zone overnight. In the morning, “the enemy launched an attack in the southern direction” of the conflict zone, and there were “casualties and wounded on both sides,” Armenian Defence Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanian said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry, in turn, maintained that Armenian forces continued shelling in the conflict zone overnight despite the cease-fire and in the morning launched attacks in several directions. The ministry also accused Armenia of using large-calibre weapons to attack the positions of the Azerbaijani army in two regions north of Nagorno-Karabakh along the border between the two countries, a claim Armenian military officials denied.

Click to play video 'Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire strained as Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict heats up' Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire strained as Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict heats up
Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire strained as Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict heats up

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there ended in 1994.

The fighting has drawn worldwide concern now because oil-rich Azerbaijan has new military weapons and the strong backing of Turkey. Armenia claims that Turkey is sending Syrian mercenaries into the fighting to help Azerbaijan, an allegation that Turkey denies.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
ArmeniaAzerbaijanNagorno-KarabakhNagorno-Karabakh Conflict
