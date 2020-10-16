Menu

Weather

Snowfall warning issued for Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Southern Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 16, 2020 12:54 pm
Road conditions at Rogers Pass along the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C., on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Road conditions at Rogers Pass along the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C., on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. DriveBC

A snowfall warning has been issued for the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Environment Canada is predicting 15 to 20 centimetres of snow, from Eagle Pass near Revelstoke to the Alberta border, courtesy of a low-pressure system moving inland from the Pacific Ocean.

Snow is currently falling east of Revelstoke, but that’s expected to change to rain in the afternoon, then taper off in the evening.

Read more: Winter is coming: Calgary placed under a snow squall watch Friday

The warning area includes Rogers Pass, which is an hour’s drive east of Revelstoke and has an elevation of 1,330 metres (4,363 feet) plus Yoho Park and Kootenay Park.

Snowfall warnings have also been posted for the following regions in central and northern B.C.: Williston, Peace River (Pine Pass) and the Yellowhead Highway.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving, as rain mixed with snow will create slippery surface conditions hazardous to travel,” warned Environment Canada.

For the latest road conditions, visit DriveBC.

