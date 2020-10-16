Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with impaired driving following traffic stop

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 16, 2020 9:57 am
A Peterborough man was charged with impaired driving early Friday.
A Peterborough man was charged with impaired driving early Friday. The Canadian Press

A Peterborough man was been charged with impaired driving following early Friday.

Peterborough Police Service say that around 12:30 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of King and Rubidge streets in Peterborough.

Read more: Ontario offers plea deals to impaired drivers amid court backlog

The officef detected the odour of an alcoholic beverage on the driver’s breath and determined the driver was impaired.

Joshua Delledonne, 24 of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 24.

