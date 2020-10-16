Peterborough man charged with impaired driving following traffic stop

A Peterborough man was been charged with impaired driving following early Friday.
Peterborough Police Service say that around 12:30 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of King and Rubidge streets in Peterborough.
The officef detected the odour of an alcoholic beverage on the driver’s breath and determined the driver was impaired.
Joshua Delledonne, 24 of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 24.
