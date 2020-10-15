Ottawa police seize 5 crime guns in 24-hour period, 8 people charged

Send this page to someone via email

The Ottawa police guns and gangs unit seized five crime guns, ammunition and drugs on Wednesday as part of two separate investigations and an evening patrol.

The first search took place at a residence in the 200 block of Lavergne Street, where police say they seized an SKS assault rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun and a homemade handgun.

Four high-capacity magazines, additional ammunition and various illegal narcotics were also seized, according to police.

Charged in connection with the investigation are 33-year-old Jean Poirier of Ottawa, 31-year-old Ashley Vienneau of Renfrew and 35-year-old Martin O’Brien of Ottawa.

They were due in court on Thursday, each facing the following charges:

Careless use of a firearm (three counts)

Unauthorized possession of a firearm (three counts)

Possession of a firearm knowing that its possession is unauthorized (three counts)

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition knowing that its possession is unauthorized (four counts)

Possession of a weapon (three counts)

Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm (three counts)

Possession of a Schedule I substance (three counts)

A separate investigation saw two west-end residences searched on Wednesday, one address in the 800 block of Kilbirnie Drive and another in the 900 block of Morrison Drive.

Those searches yielded a loaded 12-gauge shotgun as well as cocaine, crystal meth and fentanyl, police say.

Four more Ottawa residents were charged related to the second investigation, all of whom were set to appear in court on Thursday.

Jean Marc Guindon, 23, is facing charges for failing to comply with a court order, possession of property obtained by crime and three counts of drug possession.

Brianna Crispin, 25, is facing three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Stephane Cote-Letourneau, 25, faces numerous charges, including careless storage of a firearm and possession of a firearm contract to a prohibition order.

And 23-year-old Chelsie Davidson’s charges include unauthorized possession of a firearm and drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Ottawa police also say an officer also seized a crime gun during a foot patrol on Wednesday evening.

The officer was walking through the 1-100 block of Reid Avenue around 8 p.m. when he approached a residence where the property owner had made previous complaints about illegal activity.

Police say the officer spoke to a man during the patrol who was found to be holding a loaded 9mm handgun. The gun was seized and the man was arrested without incident, police say.

As a result, 23-year-old Abdraman Atem of Ottawa is facing 10 charges including carrying a concealed weapon. He was also due in court on Thursday.

The three separate seizures have now brought the total number of crime guns recovered by Ottawa police up to 93 in 2020.

