Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Ottawa police seize 5 crime guns in 24-hour period, 8 people charged

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted October 15, 2020 4:51 pm
Ottawa police say eight people are facing charges after five crime guns and various ammunition and drugs were seized on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.
Ottawa police say eight people are facing charges after five crime guns and various ammunition and drugs were seized on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Nathalie Madore

The Ottawa police guns and gangs unit seized five crime guns, ammunition and drugs on Wednesday as part of two separate investigations and an evening patrol.

The first search took place at a residence in the 200 block of Lavergne Street, where police say they seized an SKS assault rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun and a homemade handgun.

Four high-capacity magazines, additional ammunition and various illegal narcotics were also seized, according to police.

Read more: Ottawa woman, 53, charged after breaking quarantine to work in long-term care home, police say

Charged in connection with the investigation are 33-year-old Jean Poirier of Ottawa, 31-year-old Ashley Vienneau of Renfrew and 35-year-old Martin O’Brien of Ottawa.

They were due in court on Thursday, each facing the following charges:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Careless use of a firearm (three counts)
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm (three counts)
  • Possession of a firearm knowing that its possession is unauthorized (three counts)
  • Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition knowing that its possession is unauthorized (four counts)
  • Possession of a weapon (three counts)
  • Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm (three counts)
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance (three counts)

A separate investigation saw two west-end residences searched on Wednesday, one address in the 800 block of Kilbirnie Drive and another in the 900 block of Morrison Drive.

Those searches yielded a loaded 12-gauge shotgun as well as cocaine, crystal meth and fentanyl, police say.

Click to play video 'Montreal to increase police patrols following uptick in gun violence' Montreal to increase police patrols following uptick in gun violence
Montreal to increase police patrols following uptick in gun violence

Four more Ottawa residents were charged related to the second investigation, all of whom were set to appear in court on Thursday.

Trending Stories

Jean Marc Guindon, 23, is facing charges for failing to comply with a court order, possession of property obtained by crime and three counts of drug possession.

Story continues below advertisement

Brianna Crispin, 25, is facing three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Stephane Cote-Letourneau, 25, faces numerous charges, including careless storage of a firearm and possession of a firearm contract to a prohibition order.

And 23-year-old Chelsie Davidson’s charges include unauthorized possession of a firearm and drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Read more: Teen assaulted, robbed in Kanata after offering help to suspect, police say

Ottawa police also say an officer also seized a crime gun during a foot patrol on Wednesday evening.

The officer was walking through the 1-100 block of Reid Avenue around 8 p.m. when he approached a residence where the property owner had made previous complaints about illegal activity.

Police say the officer spoke to a man during the patrol who was found to be holding a loaded 9mm handgun. The gun was seized and the man was arrested without incident, police say.

As a result, 23-year-old Abdraman Atem of Ottawa is facing 10 charges including carrying a concealed weapon. He was also due in court on Thursday.

The three separate seizures have now brought the total number of crime guns recovered by Ottawa police up to 93 in 2020.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Pro-gun activists march in Ottawa' Pro-gun activists march in Ottawa
Pro-gun activists march in Ottawa
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa PoliceOttawa crimeDrug chargesWeapons SeizedOttawa gunsOttawa guns and gangsdrug charges OttawaOttawa crime guns
Flyers
More weekly flyers