Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Canada sanctions 31 more Belarusian officials over disputed election violence

By Steve Scherer Reuters
Posted October 15, 2020 11:56 am
Click to play video 'Dozens detained in Belarus after clashes with police' Dozens detained in Belarus after clashes with police
WARNING: Video contains violent content and graphic language. Viewer discretion is advised. Security forces in Belarus detained at least dozens of protesters on Sunday and used force, including water cannon and batons, to break up crowds demanding a new presidential election. Footage purportedly shows police officers wearing black balaclavas dragging protesters into unmarked vans at a rally that drew thousands onto the streets of Minsk, the Belarusian capital.

Canada said on Thursday it had imposed sanctions on an additional 31 officials in Belarus, increasing international pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko to find a negotiated solution to mass protests calling for him to cede power.

Canada and the United Kingdom together imposed a first round of sanctions last month.

READ MORE: Over 700 Belarus protesters detained in harshest crackdown in weeks

In a statement, Canada said these sanctions were coordinated with the United States and the European Union “in response to gross and systemic human rights violations”.

There were no details as to who was targeted. The sanctions aim to support pro-democracy protests in Minsk against Lukashenko, who opponents say has illegally prolonged his 26-year rule through a fraudulent vote in August.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Today’s actions support wider international efforts to seek a diplomatic resolution to the crisis in Belarus,” Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said.

Lukashenko is grappling to contain nearly two months of street protests challenging his rule. More than 13,000 people have been arrested, and major opposition figures jailed or exiled.

Lukashenko denies electoral fraud.

Click to play video 'Opposition leader flees after Belarus’ disputed election' Opposition leader flees after Belarus’ disputed election
Opposition leader flees after Belarus’ disputed election
© 2020 Reuters
BelarusAlexander LukashenkoBelarus Protestsbelarus electionBelarus sanctionsBelarus ViolenceCanada sanctions Belarusbelarus election frauddisputed belaurs election
Flyers
More weekly flyers