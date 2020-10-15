Téo Taxi returns to Quebec streets after abruptly ceasing operations in 2019

Send this page to someone via email

Téo Taxi, which abruptly ceased operations in January 2019, is back on Quebec streets.

The company will have a fleet of 55 electric vehicles on the roads of the cities of Montreal and Gatineau.

The return was announced Thursday by businessman Pierre Karl Péladeau, who has taken over Taxelco, the parent company of Téo.

The company’s Kia Soul vehicles could also soon be visible in other municipalities, if there a demand. There will be 50 cars in Montreal and five others in Gatineau, in the Outaouais region. Taxis can be hired through the application, by phone or by hailing in the street.

Under the province’s Bill 17, Téo Taxi will be able to establish itself wherever it wants in the province. Its drivers will be self-employed, whereas they were previously unionized before the company ended operations in 2019.

Péladeau stressed that the company intends to electrify the fleet of Taxelco, which is also the parent company of Taxi Diamond and Taxi Hochelaga.

Citing the “vision” of the Taxelco co-founder Alexandre Taillefer, Péladeau added that the company wanted “to make available 120 new Teo electric vehicles per year to thus become the largest fleet of electric taxis in Canada.”