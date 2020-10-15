Menu

Health

COVID-19 case reported at Warman High School

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted October 15, 2020 12:00 am
The Prairie Spirit School Division says a case of COVID-19 has been reported at Warman High School.
Brenden Purdy / Global News

A confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported in the Prairie Spirit School Division.

The positive case involves a person at Warman High School, the division said in a press release Wednesday evening.

Read more: 2 students at Ethel Milliken School test positive for COVID-19: Regina Public Schools

“Communication has been shared with the specific classroom/cohort, as well as the school community,” PSSD spokesperson Brenda Erickson said in a statement.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is currently carrying out contact tracing, the school division says.

To protect the privacy of the individual, more details are not being provided at this time.

“We all have a shared responsibility to decrease the risk of COVID-19 entering schools. Our school plans contain many important measures, processes and protocols which add layers of protection for students and staff,” the PSSD said.

Read more: Coronavirus outbreak declared at Harbour Landing School in Regina

Parents are reminded to keep their children home if they are ill or have any symptoms of COVID-19.

Warman, Sask., is located 20 km north of Saskatoon.

