COVID-19 case reported at Warman High School

A confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported in the Prairie Spirit School Division.

The positive case involves a person at Warman High School, the division said in a press release Wednesday evening.

“Communication has been shared with the specific classroom/cohort, as well as the school community,” PSSD spokesperson Brenda Erickson said in a statement.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is currently carrying out contact tracing, the school division says.

To protect the privacy of the individual, more details are not being provided at this time.

“We all have a shared responsibility to decrease the risk of COVID-19 entering schools. Our school plans contain many important measures, processes and protocols which add layers of protection for students and staff,” the PSSD said.

Parents are reminded to keep their children home if they are ill or have any symptoms of COVID-19.

Warman, Sask., is located 20 km north of Saskatoon.

