Homelessness, anti-police brutality activists occupy Vancouver intersection

Activists advocating for Vancouver’s homeless pitched tents in the intersection of Main and Hastings streets Wednesday afternoon, and say they plan to spend the night in the busy thoroughfare.
The move comes amid tensions over how to address the city’s homelessness crisis and a growing, four-month-old homeless encampment in nearby Strathcona Park.
Read more: ‘It’s moving in the opposite direction’: City of Vancouver to consider sanctioned tent cities
In a press release, the group said it was occupying the intersection to “signal their resistance to ongoing police violence and the justice system‘s colonialized violence.”
“We’re resisting the ongoing suppression of the most vulnerable peoples and those we should be holding up rather than pushing down,” said group spokesperson Chrissy Brett.
“Indigenous people and homeless people have been brutalized and had their rights trampled on for generations and we need this to stop now.”
The release said other members of the occupation were members of the Strathcona encampment and the Downtown Eastside.
Vancouver police said about 25 people took to the intersection around 1 p.m.
Police said members were on scene, but that the protest was peaceful.
TransLink detoured multiple bus routes due to the blockage.
