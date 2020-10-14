Peterborough police seek owner of safe recovered during break and enter arrest

Send this page to someone via email

The Peterborough Police Service is looking for the owner of a safe that was located during a recent arrest.

On Oct. 6, police arrested and charged a 34-year-old man with breaking and entering into a Water Street residence.

Police say they found additional property during that arrest — including a safe belonging to an unknown owner.

Police ask that if the safe belongs to you, or that if you know who the owner is, you can contact them at 705-876-1122.

1:38 Bicycle thefts spiking in Peterborough amid coronavirus pandemic Bicycle thefts spiking in Peterborough amid coronavirus pandemic

Story continues below advertisement